Thorn Spring Ladies Partini Time

The ladies of Thorn Spring Golf Course held their annual member guest tournament this past Saturday. Each member invited three guests to form their team of four to take on the field. The match consisted of nine holes Captain’s Choice and nine holes of Best Three Balls. The team of Melissa Stump (member), Gail Sult (Wytheville), Sara Cole and Kit Davis (Hidden Valley) claimed the winner’s spot for the second year in a row. Second place went to Martha Thomas (member), Beth Tanner (Giles), Heather Pearman and Sherry Dix (Wytheville). Third Place was awarded to Gina Patton and Dee Dee Overstreet (members), Monica Yates and Trish Golding (Blue Ridge-Galax). The ladies would like to give special thanks to lead sponsor Hodge Insurance along with our other sponsors Carilion, Southern Hearts Boutique and Express Markets. We couldn’t have done it without you all. Seen in this photo are the winners (from left) Gail Sult, Kit Davis, Melissa Stump and Sara Cole.

June 23, 2021.

