By WILLIAM PAINE

The first full week of the summer of 2021 brought warm temperatures and much sunshine to the New River Valley, though the occasional cloudburst kept gardens from becoming too scorched.

Claytor Lake State Park started the summer with a change in leadership as former Park Manager Chris Doss took the Manager’s job at Occoneechee State Park on the banks of Buggs Island Lake (Kerr Reservoir). This was almost expected as this is where Doss comes from originally.

As of Friday, June 25, June Brody Havens, who served as Assistant Park Manager under Doss, took the role of the newest Manager of Claytor Lake State Park.

“I’m looking forward to taking the park to the next level,” said Havens. “This will make 20 years total for me … 17 full time. So, I look forward to renewing and following through with the partnerships that we already have in place and keeping the park in the best shape we possibly can.”

Business has been brisk at Claytor Lake State Park, especially at the beach, where locals and commuters alike gather as early as nine in the morning.

Written by: Editor on June 30, 2021.

