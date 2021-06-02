Tanker wreck victim was N.C. man

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

SMYTH COUNTY — Virginia State Police say a North Carolina man was killed in Thursday’s tanker truck wreck on Interstate 81.

Alex J. Little, 54, of Wilmington, N.C. died at Smyth County Community Hospital following the 10:38 p.m. wreck at mile marker 50.

Little was southbound when the truck ran off the interstate into the median and overturned, sending a portion of the truck into the northbound lanes, blocking traffic.

Trooper R.L. Hearl is continuing to investigate the wreck.

Written by: Editor on June 2, 2021.

Comments

comments