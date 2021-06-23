Sunday house fire claims cat

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Sunday night house fire in southeast Pulaski claimed the life of a cat and left the residence temporarily uninhabitable.

Pulaski Fire Marshal Todd Garwood said no one was home when the fire broke out at 9 Fourth St. S.E. around 10:22 p.m. The first units to arrive on scene found fire extending up the side of the house from a window air conditioner unit, as well as fire in the downstairs interior.

Garwood said one cat is confirmed dead and another cat remained unaccounted for Tuesday morning.

The fire caused heavy fire damage in one room and heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the residence. Garwood said the home is reparable, but not presently inhabitable.

Garwood was continuing Tuesday to investigate what caused the fire.

Personnel from Pulaski and Draper fire departments responded to the blaze. Garwood said they were on the scene for about three hours.

