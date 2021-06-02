Summer Reading sign-up underway

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Sign-up is now underway for Pulaski County Library System’s upcoming Summer Reading Challenge.

The program doesn’t officially get underway until June 21, but pre-registration is available at https://pclibs.beanstack.org or by downloading the Beanstack app and searching for Pulaski Public Library (VA).

“We have challenges available for children of all ages, as well as adults, so if you’re a parent, definitely think about signing up and participating right along with your children,” said Youth Services Librarian Jena Coalson.

Questions should be directed to Coalson at jcoalson@pclibs.org or by calling 994-2458.

In addition to the challenge, several other programs are being offered through the library system this summer.

Outdoor Story Times begin later this month. They will be held at the Dublin Library and at a park in Pulaski. The schedule will be announced at a later date. Additional Story Walks also are planned, as is distribution of activity and craft to-go kits.

