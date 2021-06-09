State flood grant funds now available

By WILLIAM PAINE

Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announces the opening of the first grant round for a newly created Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. For the next three months, communities across Virginia can apply for $18 million in grants to address the effects of recurrent flooding, sea level rise and extreme weather.

“Today, Virginia is taking an important next step to combat flooding — the most common and costly natural hazard we face,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “The Community Flood Preparedness Fund will provide an estimated $75 million a year to improve the resilience of our Commonwealth, including targeted funding for Virginia’s most vulnerable and underserved communities.”

Virginia General Assembly voted to establish the fund during its 2020 session. The fund is financed by the sale of carbon emission allowances under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, which Virginia joined in January 2021.

