By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County School Board will hold their next regularly scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 5 p.m. in the auditorium at Pulaski County Middle School.

There will be a closed session beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Recognitions will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a brief reception in honor of those being recognized by the board.

The regular business part of the meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The first public comment session will be for persons who wish to address the board regarding items that are on the current school board meeting agenda.

Comments during this first public comment session will be limited to 10 people who will be given three (3) minutes each to address the school board.

Persons who wish to speak during this first public comment session will need to sign up in advance of the meeting by calling 540-994-2519 or by signing up before the meeting with the Clerk or Deputy Clerk.

Anyone who is not able to speak during the first public comment session will be able to address the board during the second public comment session at the end of the meeting.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel, located at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSDoZxsI_hmaavkuVZ3B0OQ. The agenda for upcoming and past meetings is posted on BoardDocs, located at http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public.

Written by: Editor on June 7, 2021.

