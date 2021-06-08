Ruth Catherine Lewis

July 1, 1956 – June 7, 2021

Ruth Catherine Lewis, 64, of Radford, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Scott Lewis; father, Frank Edward Brown; and three brothers.

Survivors include her mother, Elaine Johnson Brown; daughter, Kimberly Brown; granddaughter, Kayla Brown; aunt, Katherine Lewis; sisters, Lynn Brown and Madeline Brown; brothers, Steve Brown and Allen Brown; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the New Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. Barbara Doyle officiating.

The Lewis family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

