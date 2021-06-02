RU breaks ground for Artis Center

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Radford University administrators and supporters recently broke ground for the Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity. This unique state of the art complex is planned to serve as a blended teaching/learning space for both the arts and health sciences.

The center is named for 1973 alumna Nancy Eisenhart Artis and her husband, H. Pat Artis, Ph.D., who recently gifted $6 million to the university. These funds will go to support scholarships in the Waldron College of Health and Human Services and the College of Visual and Performing Arts, as well as supporting the Department of Athletics.

As longtime supporters of the University, they also gifted $5 million in 2017 to establish the Artis Endowed Scholarship Fund. In appreciation, the Artis College of Science and Technology was named in their honor.

Following the most recent announcement of the naming of the Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity, the Artises credited their fathers, Harry P. Artis, and Harry W. “Hap” Eisenhart, for investing in them through education.

June 2, 2021

