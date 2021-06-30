Congratulations to the following employees and teachers at Riverlawn Elementary School. Susan Wirt was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 school Year. Lori King was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year. Darlene Dalton was recognized as Employee of the Year for the 2019-20 school year. Sharon Burchett was recognized as Employee of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. We are proud to recognize each of these employees. Thanks for all that you do for the students, faculty and staff at Riverlawn Elementary School.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login