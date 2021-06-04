River Turtles drop season opener

By David Gravely

The Pulaski River Turtles opened their 2021 season with a 13-1 road loss to the Danville Otterbots Thursday.

The River Turtles opened the scoring in the top of the third inning. With one out on the board, John Bay earned a walk and then Garrett Rice hit a single to left field, moving Bay to second. Dalton Ross hit a grounder and reached base after an error by the second baseman. This also moved Rice to second and scored Bay for the first run of the season.

Danville tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with a walk, a hit batter and two singles. The game remained tied at 1-1 until Danville added two runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 3-1.

The sixth inning was the beginning of the end for the River Turtles as Danville scored seven runs, moving the score to 10-1. They added two more in the seventh and a final run in the eighth to bring about the final score.

Danville collected 12 hits with one error in the game. Pulaski managed five hits but were hampered by eight costly errors. The five Pulaski hits came from Cameron Leary, Garrett Rice, Dalton Ross, Josh Rolling and Ross Lovich. The River Turtles also earned six walks.

Five River Turtles saw action on the mound. Brandon Gielow got the start, going 2.2 innings while giving up three hits and one walk. Paco Hernandez came in for 2.1 innings, giving up three hits, three runs (one earned) and three walks while striking out three. Joan Jesus Gonzalez took the mound for two outs, giving up four hits, seven runs (three earned) and two walks while striking out two. Charlie Coon pitched for 1.1 innings, giving up one hit, two runs and three walks while striking out two. Lucas Reed handled the final inning on the mound, giving up one hit and one run while striking out two.

The River Turtles were scheduled to play again at Danville Friday before returning to historic Calfee Park for a two game series with Princeton starting Saturday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

