River Turtles drop rain shortened game

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Burlington Sock Puppets came out of the gate hot Sunday, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning. Despite a solid push for a comeback, the Pulaski River Turtles came out on the short end of a game cut short by storms and rain, 10-6.

After falling behind 0-6 in the first, the River Turtles changed gears and only allowed one run in the top of the second inning. Trailing by seven runs, Pulaski began to heat up the bats in the bottom of the second.

Infielder Mark Trotta started the inning with a single. Infielder Tommy Woods stepped into the batter’s box next, working the count to two balls and one strike before driving a two run home run over the left field fence. Catcher Irvin Escobar drew a walk to reach first and then outfielder Myles Smith calmly walked to the plate and sent a line drive sailing over the left field fence for a two run homer, bringing the score to 7-4 in favor of Burlington.

The Sock Puppets added three runs in the bottom of the second inning, leaving the River Turtles behind 10-4.

Pulaski continued to grind away at the lead in the bottom of the third. With catcher Ryan Johnson on second after connecting for a double, Trotta ripped a double off the center field wall, scoring Johnson. Woods continued his hot streak with a double of his own, scoring Trotta and bringing the score to 10-6 before the inning ended.

Neither team scored in the fourth and with Burlington up to bat with two outs on the board, the call was made to suspend play due to a severe thunderstorm approaching the area. The rain eventually became heavy and the remainder of the game was called.

Liam Reynolds got the pitching start, but only went .2 innings before being pulled. In that time he gave up five hits, six runs and three walks. Tanner Lohaus came into the game and went 2.1 innings, giving up five hits, four runs and two walks while striking out three batters. Joan Jesus Gonzalez came into the game for 1.2 innings, giving up no hits, no runs and no walks while striking out four batters.

The River Turtles will be back in action Tuesday, June 15, to begin a two game series with Johnson City.

