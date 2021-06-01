River Turtles announce special event July 10

By DAVID GRAVELY

In addition to the already exciting schedule of games set up for the Pulaski River Turtles at historic Calfee Park, an additional event has now been added as the River Turtles and Appalachian League will host the Native American National Team Saturday, July 10.

Frank Fulton, President of Sophos International and former head baseball coach at Hampden-Sydney College, recently made the announcement that his Life Warriors program will play in a series of baseball exhibition games from July 5-17. Fulton, who has been the President of Sophos International since 2001, has been working to develop baseball student-athletes and international professional athletes since 1979.

“Our players represent the Spirit of the Life Warrior. They treat the game, others, and themselves with respect. They enjoy playing the game and they represent their unique heritage of the past by sharing the history of their culture in word and deed,” added Fulton. “When the opportunity was presented to play exhibition games in the ball parks of the one of the oldest baseball leagues in America, we did not hesitate to jump on it,” Fulton said.

The Native American National Team consists of players who have heritage with one of the 400 Tribal Nations that exist within North America. Native American Nations represented on the team include Cherokee, Chippewa, Comanche, Iroquois, Kickapoo, Lumbee, Pascua Yaqui, Piscataway Conoy, Sioux and Tuscarora.

The Western Hemisphere Team, known as the VNuts, consists of players from the United States, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Sweden.

The mission of Sophos International is to create Life Warriors and good citizens by way of positive sports participation, individual development, team events, collegiate networking and international clubs.

The event July 10 will be free to the public and no advanced tickets will be sold. Reserved or VIP season ticket holders with the Pulaski River Turtles will find their tickets honored for the event. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit the Pulaski River Turtles website at pulaskiriverturtles.com or call 540-980-1070.

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2021.

