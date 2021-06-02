Remembering our fallen heroes

Each year the grave stones at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery are decorated with an American Flag to recognize the sacrifice each member of the military laid to rest there have made. Monday across the United States, we recognized those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our nation with our annual Memorial Day holiday, which is one of the dates that the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery welcomes visitors to pay their respects and marks each grave with our National Colors. Other special days at the SWVVC include Veterans Day, Easter Sunday, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Independence Day. The cemetery, one of four Veterans cemeteries located in the Commonwealth, is located on Bagging Plant Road in Dublin.

