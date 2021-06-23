Randolph Park hosts ‘ham’ radio event

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Amateur or “ham” radio operators from throughout the New River Valley are demonstrating their skills at Randolph Park Saturday as part of a nationwide “field day.”

National Amateur Radio Field Day has been held annually since 1933 as an opportunity for amateur radio operators to gather in a field-type setting simulating how they might serve communities and the nation in an emergency situation.

While amateur radio is typically thought of as a hobby, ham radios have been employed in emergency situations for more than a century. In some cases they can become the only source of communications.

New River Valley Amateur Radio Club (NRVARC) will have operators from Pulaski, Dublin, Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Pearisburg and Floyd at Saturday’s event, which runs 1-7 p.m. They are among thousands of radio operators nationwide taking part in field day, sponsored by American Radio Relay League.

The public and small groups are welcome to stop by Randolph Park picnic shelter to find out more about a new hobby or learn about the science behind this form of communication. The club says it’s a great opportunity to see a real world application of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 23, 2021.

Comments

comments