Pulaski man dies in Tazewell crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

TAZEWELL COUNTY — A Pulaski man died Memorial Day afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Tazewell County.

Jerry D. White, 75, of Pulaski, was southbound on Route 16 on a 2018 Harley-Davidson when the bike ran off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

After leaving the pavement, the Harley ran through a ditch and struck an embankment. White, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital, where he died from his injuries later in the day.

The 3:12 p.m. crash remains under investigation by Trooper N.A. Combs. The crash occurred a little over a mile north of Freestone Valley Drive (Route 601).

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2021.

