By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A tip from the public helped identify the man who stole a credit card from a woman in Pulaski in November.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes said David Matthew Brumagin Jr., 21, of Pulaski, was linked to the Nov. 25 theft after police released a picture of the suspect vehicle to the public.

The theft occurred at a Pulaski Laundromat. Epes said the card owner indicated she was in and out of the facility while washing her clothing. It wasn’t until she left the Laundromat and stopped at a store to make a purchase that she realized her credit card was missing.

A check of her bank account determined over $400 had been withdrawn at several ATM machines. Epes said the victim provided police with a description of two people who were in the Laundromat at the same time as her, as well as a description of the vehicle they were using.

When investigators checked surveillance cameras at the ATMs, they were able to obtain a photograph of the car. Epes said police released the photograph to the public and received a tip regarding a female that usually drove the vehicle.

Police subsequently spoke with that female, who pegged Brumagin as the card thief.

Epes said Brumagin admitting taking the victim’s wallet and using the credit card. However, he noted Brumagin already had paid full restitution.

Under a plea agreement, Brumagin pleaded no contest to a single count of obtaining a credit card by fraud. By pleading no contest Brumagin didn’t admit guilt, but he acknowledged evidence would be sufficient for a finding of guilt.

Brumagin received a two-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on one year of supervised probation. In exchange for the plea, four charges of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud and one charge of narcotics possession were not prosecuted.

