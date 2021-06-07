Probe ongoing at Blacksburg taco bar

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

BLACKSBURG —Blacksburg Police Department is investigating claims of cognitive impairing substances possibly being placed in customer drinks at a town taco bar.

Although the claims have yet to be substantiated, a department press release indicates the investigation is ongoing and the business, Centro Taco Bar at 201 N. Main St., is “fully cooperating with investigators, allowing full access to their facility, including the high quality surveillance system.”

Police say they have received “multiple complaints and social media reports” over several months from individuals who believe “a substance used to cause cognitive impairment” was placed in their drinks while at the bar.

In addition to Blacksburg police, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) and Virginia Department of Forensic Science are conducting the investigation.

Anyone having information on the alleged incidents is asked to contact police.

According to the press release, the taco bar was found to be in violation of COVID-19 restrictions. ABC issued a warning.

Written by: Editor on June 7, 2021.

Comments

comments