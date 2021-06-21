Powerful men in Kilts overtake the Y

By WILLIAM PAINE

Anyone passing by the Pulaski County YMCA last weekend would have seen an unusually large number of men dressed in brightly colored kilts milling about the grounds. These burly and often bearded athletes were taking part in the second annual Highland Games of the Pulaski County YMCA.

“It’s sort of like the precursor to track and field,” said event organizer Jonathan Harding. “Like we throw rocks instead of shot put. It came over to the U.S. in the 1800s and we’ve had Scottish festivals ever since. There’s a big highland game circuit that you can compete in. We’re keeping the tradition alive.”

Harding had just finished using a pitchfork to heave a 20-pound bag over a bar set nearly 30 feet in the air as part of the Sheaf Toss competition. Not only had he organized the event, Harding, who teaches the yearbook class at PCHS, was a participant.

