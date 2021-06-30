Congratulations to the following Employees and Teachers at Pulaski County High School. Kirsten Hayes was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 school Year. Ashley Koelling was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year. Lori Phillips was recognized as Employee of the Year for the 2019-20 school year. Carmen Price was recognized as Employee of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. We are proud to recognize each of these employees. Thanks for all that you do for the students, faculty and staff at Pulaski County High School.
