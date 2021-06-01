PCHS Chorus back in action

By DAVID GRAVELY

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world at full speed, everything seemed to come to a standstill. Sports, concerts and other activities were at first postponed and then cancelled outright due to mitigation efforts.

Recently, another big step toward returning to normal happened as the Pulaski County High School choir students put on their first show in over a year.

The theme for the year for the choir department was “Those who wish to sing always find a song!” According to PCHS Choral Director Angela Talbert, even though public performances were curtailed by COVID-19, the music never stopped.

Even during the lockdown where students and teachers were forced to wear masks and maintain social distancing, students played rhythm instruments and hand bells, studied music history and remained optimistic that eventually, at some point, they would be able to perform again.

“Living through this pandemic has personally reminded me of the importance of music,” Talbert said. “It gives people hope and strength to carry on, especially during challenging times. It changes the atmosphere around us.”

The PCHS Choral Department presented its first public concert in over a year Sunday, May 16. Members of the Advanced Concert Choir and Beginning Concert Choir presented several inspirational songs with those friends and family in attendance.

“Songs like Amani Utupe, which means grant us peace, give us courage blended with a pretty sound with a positive message,” Talbert said. “The song Will the Circle be Unbroken comforted many people’s hearts as they thought about a brighter future ahead. Other inspirational songs were also performed, such as Rainbow by Kasey Musgraves. There were also some songs that were just for fun. One example would be the guys singing Uptown Girl.”

Talbert added that while the students have been singing throughout the pandemic, being able to perform publicly and in front of friends and family was a big deal.

“For these choir students, being able to perform again made life feel ‘normal’ and it was quite an emotional experience,” she said. “Although this year has been extremely different, one thing remained the same, students left choir class each day feeling better than they did when they showed up, all because they were willing to find their song.”

