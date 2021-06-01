Patricia Vaughan Aker Quesenberry

Patricia Vaughan Aker Quesenberry, 80, of Draper, VA went to be with her Lord on Sunday morning, May 30, 2021. She was born in Wythe Co. on June 16, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Clarence Herzel Aker and Laura Emma Jones Aker.

Mrs. Quesenberry loved flowers and was an avid gardener. She so loved her family and visiting with friends!

Surviving are husband Clyde S. Quesenberry, Jr., daughters Cindy Q. Edmonds (Tony), Sandy Q. Williams (Joey), Tina Q. McGrady (Victor), son – Tim G. Quesenberry (Rachael), brother Rev. Clarence Aldine Aker, sister Jewel Aker Dooley (Ralph), several sisters-in-law and their spouses, numerous relatives, cousins and close friends, grandchildren Sara E. Yelton (Tyler), Cameron Williams (Shawnee), Brianna Williams, Cody Quesenberry (Stephanie), Adam Quesenberry, Courtney M. Wagner (James), great-grandchildren Brennen Yelton, Jaycee Wagner, Layken Wagner and honorary daughters Dana, Jennifer and Stephanie.

The family would like to thank special neighbors Monica Kelly and Marie Rice and the Hospice workers for all of their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the COPD Foundation, or to the Poplar Camp Church of God of Prophecy (Poplar Camp COGOP), or to the American Heart and Lung Association.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1 p.m from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, VA.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2021.

Comments

comments