PADS Party has activities for all ages

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Whether you’re into food, music, animals, auctions, antique and military vehicles or crafts — or you’d like to have a fall-risk screening — Pulaski Adult Day Service & Fall Prevention Center (PADS) is the place to be Saturday.

PADS, a local nonprofit, is holding a community event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to raise funds to help it recover from a yearlong closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Located at 211 5th St. in Dublin, PADS gives caregivers peace of mind and a break from the daily routine by providing day services, with health and medication management, to those with social, physical and cognitive impairment.

Unfortunately, the service is at risk because the lengthy closure forced many of its established clients into long-term care facilities. Now it’s trying to rebuild it’s client-base.

Product or service fees, or tax-deductible donations, stemming from Saturday’s event benefit PADS.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 2, 2021.

Comments

comments