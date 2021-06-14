Our Neighbors Justin & Jennifer of the Draper Springs Nursery and Gardens

By WILLIAM PAINE

For the past couple hundred years or so, population trends in this country show a steady movement from small town rural settings to large urban centers. We’ve all heard the story about the farmer’s children, who decide to leave the home place for the bright lights and better opportunities of the big city.

This is not that story.

No, this is the story of Justin Ciallella and Jennifer Lovern, the proprietors of their newly created enterprise, the Draper Springs Nursery and Gardens. Neither Justin nor Jennifer grew up on a farm but each has decided to “get closer to the land.”

On Tuesday May 25, Justin and Jennifer were peddling their plants at the Marketplace in Pulaski.

“This is our first time selling to anyone, anywhere,” admitted Jennifer. “We both quit our jobs and jumped into this and are just starting this up.”

“I’ve been a plant nerd for a long time,” said Justin. “Before I put any money in the house I put money into a garden fence.”

Justin Ciallella is a native of the New Jersey shore but doesn’t have a noticeable northern accent.

“The Jersey shore gets a bad rap but it was a good place to grow up,” Justin declared. “I snorkeled a lot and spent a lot of time in the ocean catching hermit crabs. That made me aware of the beauty of the natural world.”

Justin learned about carpentry in high school and began working in a cabinet shop after he graduated.

Over time, he saved his money and even dabbled in “day trading.”

“So I had money in the bank and my vehicle was paid off, I was like, ‘I’m gonna go across country!’” Justin recounted. “I planned a two month trip and didn’t come back for six months. Then I spent the summer in New Jersey and then went over to Hawaii where I picked up hitchhiking. So, when I flew back to the mainland I hitchhiked up to Washington State and then went up to Alaska and then hitchhiked all throughout Alaska and then stayed and lived in Juneau Alaska for a winter.”

His wanderlust still not satisfied, Justin hitchhiked to Florida then back to New Jersey before crossing the Atlantic to spend early a year in Europe.

“By the time I got back I thought, I don’t want to be sitting behind a computer for the rest of my life,” said Justin. “My priorities had shifted.”

“Sometimes you have that realization,” added Jennifer. “Like, I went to college to study accounting and three years in, (I was one year away from my degree) and I’m like, ‘What am I doing? I don’t want to do this!’ So I totally switched my major and basically doubled my time in college but I have no regrets about that whatsoever. This realization just hit me that, this is not what I need to be doing.”

Jennifer Lovern grew up in Blacksburg but at age 20, left to attend the University of Montana in Missoula. She ended up graduating with a degree in aquatic entomology.

“I was lucky enough to find a job in Missoula, which is not easy in the science field,” said Jennifer. “My company received samples of organisms from all over the country. You can tell something about the water quality by identifying all the organisms that are there.”

Somehow Justin Ciallella’s travels brought him to Pulaski County and in 2012, he bought the old two story farmhouse on Delton Road, where he now lives. His ten acre spread is where the Draper Springs Nursery and Gardens grow.

“I was married when I bought this property and then we split up shortly after that,” recounted Justin. “That was a big setback. Then I paid off the property and got myself out of debt. The she (Jennifer) rolled into my life.”

After living and working in Missoula for 18 years, Jennifer separated from her husband and decided moved back to the NRV. She kept her job in Missoula, though, by working through the internet.

“So I came back this way, not really certain of a plan,” said she. “Long term working remotely was just not … not the best setup,” said she. “As far as data management is concerned, that part was fine but managing employees and being part of upper level management wasn’t going to work long term with me physically being here. So, it was starting to become really clear that a change was probably needed.”

How did these two future farmers meet?

“Her brother was a drinking buddy of mine,” said Justin, who has since eschewed alcohol. “He used to live here and he had photos of his cute sister in the house. I asked him, ‘What’s up with your sister?’

‘She’s married!’ he told me. ‘So, why is your married sister hanging out here?’”

The two apparently hit it off and though Jennifer still maintains an apartment in Radford, she spends much of her time at the Draper Springs Nursery and Gardens on Delton Road.

In the past, Justin supported himself by working as a handyman especially in the Radford area. As of last December, both decided to quit their day jobs and start their own business.

“So here we are,” said Justin. “Now we just have to figure out the selling of the plants … but I’m not so concerned.”

When asked how many types of plants are growing at the Draper Springs Nursery and Gardens, Justin seemed slightly perplexed by the question.

“We’ve started about 150 things or something,” said he.

“More than that,” Jennifer corrected. “We have hundreds of different plants are at various stages of maturity.”

Draper Springs Nursery and Gardens specializes in growing plants that are native to this area. Justin, who is a Virginia Master Naturalist, feels very strongly about this.

“I want to be a resource for educating people,” he said. “If you plant non-native species , they start to thrive and take over and displace the things that belong here. So I’m just trying to make people aware of that. There are certain butterflies and mouths that depend on certain types of plants being here. Like the Monarch Butterfly depends on Milkweed but Milkweed doesn’t support anything else. Things don’t eat the Monarch because Monarchs are poisonous, because they are able to eat some of the milkweed. Some of those toxins are retained in their system.”

“In general, the insect population diversity is decreasing at an alarming rate,” added the pretty entomologist. “They are responsible for pollinating so many of the plants that we enjoy and eat. People don’t realize how important insects are to our everyday lives.”

“We’re just both out to live a healthy, wholesome, honest life and we want to engage the community because it’s educational for us as well,” said Justin. “The more we share and engage in the community, the more we get out of it. We just to encourage people to grow some of their own food and just to have an ethic of being closer to the land.”

What do these two do for fun?

“We do this,” said Jennifer with a laugh.”

“I ride this on the New River Trail, which is right across the road,” said Justin, as he held up a knobby tired unicycle.

Justin hasn’t owned a TV in 20 years but does (of course) have internet.

“I did buy a projector,” he said. “So if we want to watch a movie, I can project it onto the wall.”

“We do that sometimes,” added Jennifer.

Before getting established, surviving on the money brought in by their plants, might lead to some lead times.

“We never had high expectations income-wise, so we were prepared for that,” explained Jennifer. “We wanted to start with the Pulaski Market to try and get us into a groove and then expand from there. Interest in native plants seems to be on the rise and the more we discuss what we’re doing with people, the more people get enthused about planting them. People are starting to become aware that we’ve got the plants ready, now. We’re about to find out what doors will open for us.”

What’s the best part about becoming a full time farmer?

“I’m always learning something new,” said Justin. “It’s a challenge but an incredibly rewarding challenge. As a Virginia Master Naturalist, I can volunteer for nature education. Being here and in it all day gives us the opportunity to learn about the life cycle of all of all the creatures that inhabit this area.”

“There have been points in my life where maybe I didn’t feel quite this in touch with everything,” said Jennifer. “It’s kind of cliché but I feel much more a part of this land that I live on. I just feel more alive.”

Are these two planning to stay on the farm?

“Yes,” said Justin without hesitation. “It’s not too hot. It’s not too cold. It’s not too wet. It’s not too dry. We could be in Montana where it’s frigid or we could be down in Florida where it’s blazing hot. I’ve lived in Florida … it’s uncomfortable. This is pretty nice.There’s more spectacular views out west but I’ve got family in Florida and in New Jersey and I’m kind of right in the middle. I love the mountains and I feel like I have something to offer this community.”

“This is home for me,” said Jennifer. “I felt that instantly when I came back. I had trouble leaving Missoula. That was home for me for almost 20 years. I feel a draw for Missoula sometimes but I also feel a contentment here. I feel happy and content and no plans for change in that regard.”

“Part of what we’re doing is just being ourselves and being a part of the community and talking to people and if some of our simple ways rub off on people, that’s great,” declared Justin.

Look for Jennifer Lovern and Justin Ciallella at their stand at the Tuesday evening Marketplace to see what Draper Springs Nursery and Gardens has to offer.

