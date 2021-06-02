NRC hires director to succeed Santucci

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

New River Conservancy, a nonprofit tasked with protecting the waters, woodlands and wildlife of the New River watershed, has a new executive director.

Elizabeth Saxman Underwood took over the helm of NRC Tuesday. She succeeds long-time director George Santucci, who has served as interim director since stepping down Jan. 1 to take a position with the town of Boone, N.C.

Underwood has 20 years of experience with higher education and nonprofit management. An avid tandem canoe and whitewater kayaking paddler, she enjoys being on any river. She and her husband, Kristian, participate in multi-day tandem canoe expeditions. They have paddled the all 153 miles of Buffalo River — the nation’s first national river.

June 2, 2021.

