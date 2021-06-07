No comments given on fee hikes

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

No public comment was given at recent hearings on town of Pulaski’s proposed 2021-2022 Fiscal Year Budget, or four fee increases the budget includes.

The hearings were held before Pulaski Town Council Tuesday evening, but no action is being taken until council’s next meeting, June 15.

Among the four fee changes is a proposal to increase the town’s cigarette tax from 25 cents to 40 cents for each pack of 20 cigarettes.

Town Manager Darlene Burcham said Virginia General Assembly this year authorized Virginia counties to form coalitions to collect cigarette taxes for the first time. Pulaski County is in the process of trying to form a coalition so the county can collect a tax of 40 cents per pack.

Councilman Greg East called Pulaski County’s efforts to collect the tax a good move for the town and county. He noted many cigarette sales within the town had been lost to county stores in previous years due to the fact the county was prohibited from collecting the tax.

Burcham said the cigarette tax is a good revenue source that helps “spread the tax burden around” since it is a user tax paid only by those who choose to smoke.

The upcoming budget, which takes effect July 1, also is proposed to include a real estate tax increase of two cents per $100 of assessed value. That would up the current tax rate of 34 cents per $100 of value to 36 cents per $100.

Burcham pointed out there hasn’t been an increase in the real estate tax in Pulaski since FY 2015-2016. She said this year’s increase is needed to build up the unassigned fund balance. That fund has dwindled in recent years to the point it’s significantly below the amount recommended for municipalities, she noted.

In order to ensure revenue from the rate hike is used for what it is intended, the entire two-cent increase is being dedicated solely to the unassigned fund balance, Burcham said. This will allow the town to grow the fund balance to levels comparable to past years and to recommended levels.

“Right now we’re not even half way there,” she said.

East said the fund is supposed to be about 15% of the budget, but Pulaski’s stands at only about 6%.

“If we continued at the rate it’s been declining, we wouldn’t even have an unassigned fund balance,” said Councilman Brooks Dawson. “Something has to change to fix that.”

He said he thinks it is important for the public to understand the rate increase comes with a “laundry list” of reductions to the operating budget.

“We needed to clean up our house before going to the taxpayers,” Dawson added.

The proposed FY 2021-2022 budget is $9,045,775, compared to the current year’s budget, which is $9,460,926. That’s a cut of $415,151.

Burcham said she “dissected about every account in the town to decide what could be cut” in order to provide council with the “realistic” budget it had requested. She said the cuts were as detailed as finding telephones that weren’t being used and having them removed from the contract.

Department heads participated in the process of creating the budget and Capital Improvements Plan (CIP). Burcham said that was something they apparently hadn’t done in years.

“You have a very lean group of employees and they’ve been very good at taking direction and doing things differently,” she told council.

To help improve the town’s fiscal health, Burcham said she also reviewed its fee schedule for things such as leasing the train station and fines for parking violations.

The charge for leasing the train station didn’t even cover the cost of cleaning the facility after an event, according to the town manager. As for parking fines, they haven’t been increases since 2014, so “it costs us more to write the ticket than what we receive” through the fine.

Burcham said she also was able to find significant savings by bidding the town’s insurance for the first time in years.

While some of the changes in the budget many not be “individually popular in every department,” Burcham said the town has been through “a kind of cleansing” for the past eight months.

She said she believes she has provided council with a realistic budget that meets the needs of the town into the future.

“Living in the moment no longer works for us. I’m sorry there had to be so many changes, but I think they were necessary,” she added.

“You’ve done a lot with very little,” Councilman Michael Reis told Burcham. He said the real estate tax increase is in line with being fiscally responsible to the wellbeing of the town.

East said previous town councils were reluctant to increase taxes without being certain as much as possible had been cut from the budget.

Another change made to the budget was to move Ratcliffe Museum to the contributions budget. Burcham said the town is paying the utilities since it owns the building; however, the museum will be responsible for all of its other expenses. “They are okay with that,” she said.

The budget also calls for 8% increases in water and sewer rates and connection fees.

Burcham said revenue in the accounts is supposed to be sufficient to cover expenses so that the accounts can stand on their own, but that’s not happening.

The town manager projected increases may be needed the next couple of fiscal years to make the fund self-sufficient. However, there is a possibility American Recovery Act funds the town will receive due to the COVID-19 pandemic might prevent the need for future increases. It is hoped some of those monies can be used to pay for projects rather than tapping into the budget.

The 8% increase in sewer rates and connection fees primarily is due to the need to cover increased charges from Pepper’s Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority.

Written by: Editor on June 7, 2021.

Comments

comments