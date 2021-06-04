Neice is first female to serve as chief

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Patrol Lt. Jill Neice became the first female to serve as chief of police in Pulaski last week when she was named interim chief upon the June 1 retirement of Gary Roche.

One of Neice’s first duties was to introduce to Pulaski Town Council the department’s newest patrol officers, Jaimie L. Bolt from Montgomery County and Breanna M. Terry from Sugar Grove. With the addition of Bolt and Terry, the department now has five female officers — two others with the ranks of lieutenant and investigator.

Neice’s more than 23-year law enforcement career has been with Pulaski Police Department. According to a town press release, she started as a patrol officer, then “methodically worked her way up the career ladder” to become an investigator, detective sergeant, patrol lieutenant and, now, interim chief.

At Tuesday night’s town council meeting, Town Manager Darlene Burcham said Neice didn’t ask to be named interim chief, but “she said she would do what was in the best interest of the department. I felt she would be best able to serve us as we search for a new chief.”

Neice has an associate degree in administration of justice from New River Community College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Radford University.

She has spent her career “honing her skills and developing a strong rapport with her colleagues and community,” the town release states.

Terry and Bolt have been out of the police academy for 20 weeks. They are riding with fellow officers at present, learning the town and how to apply what they learned in the academy to real life situations. Soon, Neice said, they will be patrolling on their own.

Written by: Editor on June 4, 2021.

Comments

comments