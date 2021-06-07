Memorial Day deaths highest since 2015

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Highway deaths in Virginia over Memorial Day weekend reached the highest level since 2015, according to Virginia State Police and DMV statistics.

Fourteen people died in traffic crashes during the Memorial Day statistical counting period, according to state police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch. The holiday counting period ran from 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 28, through midnight Monday, May 31.

Nearly twice as many people died this year as in 2020, when eight deaths were recorded. Due to the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, police say traffic volume was also higher than last year.

Crash statistics compiled by DMV show an average of 10 people died in traffic crashes over Memorial Day holidays during the past 10 years. The highest number of fatalities was 14 in 2015 and 2021, while the lowest was seven in 2012.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 7, 2021.

Comments

comments