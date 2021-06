Man gets 55 years for sexual assaults on minors; will serve 20

A Pulaski man was sentenced this afternoon to 55 years in prison, with 20 years to serve, for sexually assaulting two minors multiple times between 2005 and 2010. Joshua Derek McGrady, 37, pleaded no contest to 10 counts of aggravated sexual battery and 13 counts of carnal knowledge of a minor.

Written by: Editor on June 10, 2021.

