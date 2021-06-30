Man faces 20 counts of child porn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHE COUNTY — A Wytheville man is being held without bond after being arrested on 20 charges related to the possession of child pornography.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Seth Aaron Wright, 27, is charged with one count of first offense possession, a Class 6 felony, and 19 counts of subsequent offense possession, a Class 5 felony.

The Class 6 felony carries a sentence of one to five years in prison, while each of the Class 5 felonies carries a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.

The alleged date of each offense is June 23 — the day Wright was taken into custody.

A July 29 preliminary hearing is set in Wythe County General District Court.

