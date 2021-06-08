Man convicted in memorial destruction

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man was convicted Tuesday of destroying a memorial to a fallen Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office sergeant in February. However, the man didn’t know what he had driven through, according to prosecutors.

“The Commonwealth’s evidence would have shown, by his own admission, he intentionally destroyed the property, but he didn’t know it was a memorial to Sgt. Perry Hodge,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said of the defendant, John Logan Davidson.

Tuesday, Davidson was convicted of two Class 1 misdemeanors: destruction of property valued under $1,000 and reckless driving. He also pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident (hit and run); however, that charge was taken under advisement by the court. If Davidson successfully completes 12 months of supervised probation, the hit and run charge will be dismissed.

Davidson received a 12-month suspended sentence, a $500 fine and was placed on 12 months of supervised probation, for destroying the memorial. He received another three months of suspended time on the reckless driving conviction and his driver’s license was suspended for six months.

“The Commonwealth appreciates this young man accepting responsibility for his actions,” Griffith said. “The temporary memorial on Rt. 11 in memory of Sgt. Perry Hodge certainly means a lot to many people in this community, including my office.

“As someone who had no criminal convictions before today, we are hopeful and confident that Mr. Davidson abides by the Court’s orders and that his actions that day were an anomaly. Mr. Davidson was extremely remorseful for his actions.”

Griffith said the case serves as a “good example of how we don’t always know just how our actions can affect others.”

The memorial was set up in the area where Hodge was killed in a head-on collision Jan. 13. A 26-year-old Pulaski man, Michael Dominic Morris, is charged with felony murder, aggravated manslaughter, reckless driving and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with Hodge’s death. His preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Griffith added, “The Commonwealth is appreciative of the work of the Virginia State Police and the assistance of the public in this investigation.”

Written by: Editor on June 8, 2021.

Comments

comments