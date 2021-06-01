Man accused of having child porn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man arrested earlier this month on three charges involving minors now is accused of possessing child pornography.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Thomas Coady Altizer, 34, was arrested in Pulaski County Friday on one count of first offense possession of obscene material and five counts of subsequent offense possession of child porn.

The alleged offense dates are April 26 of this year, with the exception of one count, which is alleged to have occurred May 21.

Altizer also was arrested in Pulaski County May 10 on three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to arrest records at that time. The offense dates on those charges are listed as April 26.

Altizer’s address and details on the cases are not available.

