Malcolm Carlton Burchett, Sr.

Malcolm Carlton Burchett, Sr., 84, of Dublin, VA died Monday December 14, 2020 in the Lewis Gale Hospital of Pulaski. He was born in Virginia on March 12, 1936. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sisters and one grandson.

Malcolm is survived by his loving companion, Elva Dalton of Dublin, VA, his son Malcolm Burchett, Jr. (Capri) of Greensboro, NC, and his daughters Sandra Hardy of Ash, NC, Crystal Evans (Danny) of Alabama, Patty DeVries (Brett) of Burlington, NC, and Misty London (Jesse) of Burlington, NC. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. He was a father figure to Michael Thompson (Patricia) of Pulaski, VA, Susan McGuire (Greg) of Richmond, VA and Tresia Nester (deceased) of Pulaski, VA.

Malcolm’s career as a cab driver afforded him the opportunity to meet many, many people and he never forgot a face. His friendly demeanor brought a smile to everyone he met. He was a friend to all and never missed an opportunity to stop and talk. Malcolm was an avid sports fan and enjoyed reading his bible. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, VA.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on June 10, 2021.

Comments

comments