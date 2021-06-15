Making new friends

Sometimes it just pays to be in the right place at the right time. That was the case recently for Susan Burchett when she caught these scenes of a baby whitetail deer and a groundhog interacting near her home. The groundhog came out from hiding to investigate the tiny deer, sniffing and maybe even taking a little nibble on its leg before deciding the deer wasn’t a threat. Eventually, the groundhog and his other groundhog friends decided to move back to the shade under the house. The baby deer was left to relax until momma deer came back to pick him or her back up. Do you have a good shot of wildlife to share? Email it to editor@southwesttimes.com.

