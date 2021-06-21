Local Soldier selected for tournament experience

For 63 years, at the Big Rock Landing boat launch in Moorehead City, North Carolina, fishermen have gathered for an annual fishing tournament focused on not just catching the biggest fish, but also focused on raising money for charity. That tournament is the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Beginning in 2018, the tournament added a special segment to honor and recognize selected members of the United States military. That portion of the tournament became known as the “Big Rock/Big Hero” portion of the tournament. Those selected to be a part of the tournament must first be nominated by their chain of command and then of those nominated, only seven are selected.

“Our vision for the Big Rock, Big Hero experience was to provide deserving service members with an unforgettable fishing adventure. All of us at the Big Rock are forever grateful for their service to our country and this was just a small way of showing our appreciation,“ tournament director, Crystal Hesmer said.

This year, a Pulaski County man and former Cougar football player stationed at Fort Bragg was selected. SGT Tyler Gravely, a member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, was one of seven military members selected for this year’s tournament.

“It’s just really been a great experience and I am super thankful for this opportunity,” SGT Gravely said. “The tournament sponsors have been very gracious and generous hosts. The boat crews have been great. It’s just been an all-around great time and I can’t thank everyone involved in making it happen enough.”

The tournament began Sunday with a women’s tournament and other special events including a prayer breakfast and “pig-pickin” with plenty of tasty treats for everyone. As the weigh-in for that day was taking place, the military members selected for the tournament were introduced to the crowd and each individual was interviewed.

The military members vary each year from the different branches. This year the seven military members included SGT Gravely, SPC Anthony Miranti, Chaplain Caleb Lafond, SPC Trevor Satern and SPC Jacob Tamai from the Army. The Navy was represented by Lieutenant Commander Corey Cheek. The Marine Corps was represented by Master Sergeant Jesse Sparks.

The tournament also features local, national and international celebrities who come out to either fish in the tournament or simply enjoy the fun and activities surrounding it. One of the biggest names spotted was aboard the boat “Catch 23.” That boat is owned and fished on by North Carolina native and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

SGT Gravely, who is a 2015 graduate of Pulaski County High School, was able to fish for four of the six days of the tournament. Monday, June 14, he joined up with the 64’ boat “Builders Choice” and Captain Brent Gaskill from New Bern, North Carolina, to take to the water. In one of the early events Sunday, the boat and crew caught a 33.9 pound dolphin and released two blue marlins to win over $130,000.

During his first day of fishing, Gravely was able to hook up with two dolphins. The biggest of his two fish weighed in at 13.3 pounds.

After a day off, SGT Gravely hit the water again Wednesday and Thursday aboard the 62’ “Lovin Life” with Captain Spencer Bradley and crew. While the crew caught several fish throughout the day, SGT Gravely was able to catch a blackfin tuna that tipped the scales at just under 12 pounds. His Thursday trip resulted in another dolphin and another outstanding day on the water. Friday he was able to head out for one final day on the water with the same crew.

“It has really just been an overall great experience,” Gravely said. “Everyone from the sponsors to the captains and then the people there to watch the weigh-ins were just really supportive of us. It was an experience of a lifetime.”

The Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing tournament not only provides a competitive fishing environment for anglers, but also works to raise money for charities. This year, the group has reached their goal of $6.5 million in charitable giving since beginning. Last year the group donated $99,500 to their annual core charity and over $551,000 to out charities in need. Several of the charities the group supports are involved in cancer research and treatment.

As of Friday, the biggest blue marlin weighed in stood at 521.6 pounds and brought the boat that caught it an instant prize of over $824,000. If that fish remains the biggest at the end of the tournament, the boat stands to collect $2.5 million in prize money.

