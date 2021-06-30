Law requires motorists change lanes for bikes

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Starting Thursday (July 1), motorists passing bicycles on Virginia roadways are required to change lanes to pass if they can’t maintain three feet of distance between their vehicle and the bike while passing.

Current law allows motorists to change lanes to pass bikes, but under new legislation passed by the 2021 Virginia General Assembly motorists are required to move over.

“This law increases safety for bicyclists by providing more space between them and much larger vehicles when motorists pass on our roadways,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, Gov. Ralph Northam’s highway safety representative. “We all share our roads and we all share the responsibility to look out for each other.”

In addition to bicycles, the new legislation also applies to motorists passing people riding on electric personal assistive mobility devices, mopeds, animals or animal-drawn vehicles.

Under the law, bicyclists, electric personal assistive mobility devices and motorized skateboard and scooters can now ride two abreast on roadways.

Twelfth District Del. Christ Hurst (D-Blacksburg) sponsored the legislation. As proposed, the legislation would have allow bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs; however, that provision was removed due to objections from some senators.

Under the approved legislation, a work group will study the issue of allowing bicyclists to yield at stop signs and report findings to House and Senate transportation committees by Dec. 1.

