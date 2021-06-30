Judicial emergency continues in Va.

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

As community services and businesses begin to open back up from the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia’s courtrooms continue to operate under restrictions — although somewhat relaxed.

Supreme Court of Virginia Tuesday morning issued its 24th extension of a Judicial Emergency issued March 16, 2020 at the request of Gov. Ralph Northam. The latest extension is valid July 1-21, making the emergency declaration 16 months long.

Under the extension, safety protocols for court operations are now up to the chief and presiding judges of all Virginia district and circuit courts. The judges are charged with determining how to best and safely operate their courts, including how to safely conduct jury trials. In Pulaski County, no jury trials have been held since the judicial emergency was enacted.

In making their determinations, judges may follow Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance with respect to physical distancing, courtroom capacity and mask requirements.

Security personnel still are required to screen persons entering the courthouse to the extent VDH recommends. The extension also extends provisions allowing courts to use electronics signatures on pleadings, orders and other documents, and speedy trial act deadlines continue to be tolled (on hold).

