Jones takes helm at Radford Arsenal

By Rachel Selby

PBA PAO and Sentinel Editor

RADFORD — Lt. Col. Anthony J. Kazor relinquished command of Radford Army Ammunition Plant to Lt. Col. Russell A. Jones June 3. Kazor had been commander since June 6, 2019.

The ceremony was broadcast live via Facebook, and distinguished guests, family and friends were also in attendance. Social distancing was observed, and COVID-19 measures were explained prior to the beginning of the ceremony.

“We welcome all friends, family, past commanders of Radford, co-workers and distinguished guests,” said Ken Diloia, Risk Management Team Chief-RFAAP, and the narrator for the ceremony.

Maj. Rod Gilliam, U.S. Joint Munition Command Chaplain, delivered the invocation, following the entrance of the official party.

During the ceremony, red roses were presented to Kazor’s wife, Katie, in appreciation for her support during his command. Pink roses were presented to Kazor’s daughter, Ashleigh, and a Radford Challenge Coin was presented to his son, Brendan, for their support to the Army Family.

Yellow roses were presented to Jones’ wife, Stephanie, welcoming her to the command team. Roses were also presented to Jones’ daughters, Reese and Harper, and coins were presented to his sons, Noah and Braxton, for their support to the Army Family.

“Known as the ‘Heart of the Ammunition Enterprise’, Radford Army Ammunition Plant has a long and distinguished history in support of our nation’s warfighters,” said Diloia. “Team Radford provides America’s Warfighters with superior performing propellants, energetics and munitions in order to enable engagement and destruction of targets with total confidence.”

Col. Patrick Daulton, Commander of Pine Bluff Arsenal, served as the presiding officer during the change of command ceremony. U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, the color bearer, led the ceremony as Radford’s colors were moved from Kazor, the outgoing commander, to Daulton, then to Jones.

“The good news is I have several pages of remarks here to commend the last two years of Lt. Col. Kazor’s accomplishments here at Radford. Unfortunately I have misplaced my reading glasses, so this will be an abbreviated version,” said Daulton, who welcomed both Kazor’s and Jones’s families who traveled for the ceremony. “I would like to thank you for joining us today. I know the pride you must feel as we celebrate the Kazor Family’s place in Radford’s history.”

Daulton also acknowledged Jones’ family. “I’m so glad you could all be here today to celebrate as we formally pass the responsibility and authority for Radford’s mission, from one commander to the next,” he said. “I am humbled to be here with this great Workforce and supportive community. I’d also like to pass on my thanks to all the people joining this ceremony virtually. Your presence is appreciated as we honor the Workforce of Radford, and welcome Lt. Col. Jones and his family to this community.”

The commander of Pine Bluff Arsenal commended all Radford employees who have operated in the COVID-19 environment. “Well done Anthony and Team Radford! It hasn’t always been easy during this challenging time,” said Daulton. “I know all of you here will provide the support, technical expertise and candor to enable Lt. Col. Jones to lead this amazing team and ammo plant.”

Kazor remarked about how fast two years goes by. “It is truly amazing the accomplishments Team Radford has made in this time,” he said. “It seems like we have, as a Nation lost an entire year with the pandemic. The pandemic has highlighted the resiliency and dedication of Team Radford. We completed the mission every day.”

He said when he first arrived, the completion of the construction of the new nitrocellulose facility seemed an impossible milestone. “Today construction is complete and final walk-throughs are occurring. The start of the commissioning activities are well underway and the next step is to start running product through,” said Kazor. “This ground-breaking facility is truly impressive and marks the beginning of major modernization efforts at Radford.”

The outgoing commander of Radford thanked his fellow Commanders across JMC. “I’d like to thank Col. (Gavin) Gardner and Col. Daulton. Thank you for your trust and confidence in me, and my abilities,” he said. “Thank you for your support and freedom to truly command Radford. Your support, leadership, mentorship, coaching and teaching is appreciated, and is an example of what true leadership is.”

Kazor expressed thanks to his entire staff. “Thank you for your awesome work, dedication to duty, and excellence each one of you display day in and day out,” he said. I have said it since day one, I am amazed at the multiple hats you wear, and the high level of professional work that you do. You have made my job here at Radford easy.”

He said he will miss the job, the team and the area. “The New River Valley is an amazing place with so much to offer if you are willing to break away from the pavement,” said Kazor. “I thank everyone who directly and indirectly supported Team Radford over the years, and those who will continue to support us into the future. Serving as the Commander has been the honor of my career.”

Incoming commander Jones thanked Daulton and the Joint Munitions Command senior leadership for the command opportunity. “I’m humbled by your trust and confidence,” he said. “I will work hard to maintain it.”

Jones thanked the New River Valley community for their warm welcome. “The beauty of this area and the local charm are unparalleled,” said Jones. “I’m proud to be part of this amazing tradition and look forward to continuing to foster the teamwork here at the plant, and building partnerships within the community.”

A reception for Jones and his family followed the Change of Command ceremony.

Written by: Editor on June 16, 2021.

Comments

comments