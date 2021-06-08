Joe Ellis Worrell

Joe Ellis Worrell, 86, of Black Hollow Rd., Dublin, VA died Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born in Dublin, VA on March 8, 1935 and was the son of the late Sylvester Worrell and Lydi Hinckley Worrell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Frances Hale Worrell.

Joe was a farmer by trade.

Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law Angela & Dale Crockett, Lisa & Junior Turpin, grandchildren John Travis Underwood, Kandace Hughes, Brandon Lee Tickle, Levi Turpin, Jessica Haga & Joe Turpin, eight great-grandchildren and special friend Mary Dice.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randall Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. Visiting will be at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the service hour. The family wishes memorials be made to the FFA or to the Pulaski County Animal Control.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski VA.

