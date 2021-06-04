Jeffrey ‘Jeff” Allan Gray

Jeffrey “Jeff” Allan Gray, 57, of Pulaski, VA passed on to his heavenly home on June 2nd, 2021 at UVA Medical Center.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Irvan Gray, Mother, Norma Jean Evans Gray, and Brothers, Robert Lincone Gray and Michael Anthony Gray.

Jeff will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 33 years, Donna Gray, His daughter Makayla Gray, His son James ” Tyler” Gray. Grandchildren Landon and Gracelyn Gray. His brother, Miller “Dobbie” Gray and Many beloved nieces and nephews. And all the Hickory Avenue Gang and family and friends at RAAP.

Services will be as follows; Funeral service will be held on Sunday June 6th, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel in Pulaski, VA. Viewing will be held at 1:00 PM until the service hour. The graveside service will be at 3 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, VA. Services will be presided over by Pastor Judy Younce and Pastor Michael Casto.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

