By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Dublin firefighters will enjoy the comfort of a cooler — or warmer — fire department when they return from a fire thanks to a nearly $25,000 energy efficiency grant from American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation.

It’s been about two months since Dublin Fire Department was fitted with new windows and light fixtures; but even in that short time Dublin Fire Marshal Robbie Cecil says the change has been easily discernable.

“We can’t thank the Foundation enough for this tremendous gift,” Cecil said. “We couldn’t have done this work without the grant and you can already feel the difference the improvements have made in the building.”

Constructed in 1972, the fire station had never undergone an energy efficiency upgrade, so it was still sporting its original single-pane windows and fluorescent light fixtures.

Now, the building has 13 new double-pane windows and all L.E.D. light fixtures. Cecil didn’t think the smaller L.E.D. fixtures installed in the fire truck bays would provide as much light as the eight-foot fluorescent fixtures that were there, but he says it’s actually lighter.

As for the new windows, the difference is easy to feel. Given the temperature swings this spring has brought, the department was able to experience their benefit on cold and hot days. Cecil said the department stays cool when it’s hot and warm when it’s cold, even if the heat or air conditioning isn’t running.

Cecil also expects the department to see significant savings on its electric bills as a result of the upgrades.

Brad Wright, now Pulaski County’s emergency management coordinator, learned of and applied for the AEP grant when he was still working for the fire department. Cecil said area AEP employees indicated this might be the first time the grant has been awarded in this area.

The fire department wasn’t the only beneficiary of the project, though. The funds stayed local, with two local companies winning the bids. Dublin Electric Contractors installed the lighting and Professional Door in Dublin installed the windows.

The grant totaled $24,800. It was combined with a $2,000 grant from Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, for a total of $26,800.

Cecil said the new windows and lights came to $27,137, but that included several outdoor lights the department added to the order after bids were received. Town of Dublin agreed to pay the extra $337 the project cost.

According to AEP, Appalachian Power Co. employees Steve Knowles, Franklin Cregger and External Affairs Manager Amanda Cox helped coordinate and facilitate the application process for the fire department. Appalachian is a division of AEP.

Knowles and Cregger recently toured the facility to see the improvements.

“This grant has made a real difference in the community,” said Knowles. “This is an example of paying it forward. It’s not just helping the fire department and town, but also providing work for local companies and their employees.”

Cox added, “Volunteer fire departments are a vital part of any community, but especially those in rural areas. This is a perfect example of a project that will benefit the department and area for many years, and each of us is honored to be part of making it happen.”

According to Cecil, work on the fire station started around 1970 with the purchase of a shell building. Once the shell was in place, area contractors donated their time to complete the building, which was put into service in 1972.

Prior to that time, the department was located on Main Street near the former Dublin Police Department building at the intersection of Giles Avenue.

