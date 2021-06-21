GiveLocalNRV: Pulaski County nonprofits participate in annual Giving Day

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) is holding its 8th Annual Giving Day, GiveLocalNRV on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, to help organizations both big and small raise money in the New River Valley. More than 10 nonprofits, that are located and/or serve Pulaski County, are participating this year in GiveLocalNRV. Over 50 organizations that are located outside of Pulaski, that provide services to Pulaski and the entire New River Valley are also participating.

In the past seven years, the Annual Online Giving Day has raised over $1.6 million for over 100 nonprofit organizations in the New River Valley. With support for nonprofits important now more than ever, the goal this year is to raise $430,000. GiveLocalNRV has long been a crucial tool for area nonprofits, but it has been essential to many during the COVID-19 pandemic when in-person fundraisers were canceled or moved online. With the online infrastructure already in place, we were excited that so many organizations utilized GiveLocalNRV throughout 2020, and into 2021, and are now gearing up to what should be the biggest giving day yet.

Organizations can earn additional grant money from the CFNRV in addition to donations from community members during the Giving Day. The CFNRV will be giving out $15,000 in grants to organizations that raise the most money, have the greatest number of unique donors, during designated power hours, show creativity through videos, and more. $15,000 is the most amount of grants that have been given away during a CFNRV giving day, to date! Also, donors don’t have to wait until June 23 to support their favorites organizations. Any donation received through GiveLocalNRV between June 1 and June 23 will count towards the organization’s giving day total. Donate online today to support your favorite organizations at givelocalnrv.org .

Nonprofit Organizations Located in and/or Serving Pulaski County

Beans and Rice

Brain Injury Services of SWVA

Calfee Community and Cultural Center

Children’s Trust

Community Foundation of the New River Valley – Fund for the NRV

Feeding America Southwest Virgina

Free Clinic of Pulaski County

Friends of Claytor Lake

Friends of Peak Creek

Habitat for Humanity of the NRV

Inmate Family Assistance of the NRV

Intellectual Disabilities Agency

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley

New River Community Action

New River Historical/Wilderness Road Regional

New River Valley Agency on Aging

New River Valley Disability Resource Center

NRV CARES

Pulaski Community Youth Center

TG Howard Community Center

Vittles for Vets

Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley

Wonder Universe, A Children’s Museum

Young Men’s Christian Assn Hensel Eckman

Written by: Editor on June 21, 2021.

