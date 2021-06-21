The Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) is holding its 8th Annual Giving Day, GiveLocalNRV on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, to help organizations both big and small raise money in the New River Valley. More than 10 nonprofits, that are located and/or serve Pulaski County, are participating this year in GiveLocalNRV. Over 50 organizations that are located outside of Pulaski, that provide services to Pulaski and the entire New River Valley are also participating.
In the past seven years, the Annual Online Giving Day has raised over $1.6 million for over 100 nonprofit organizations in the New River Valley. With support for nonprofits important now more than ever, the goal this year is to raise $430,000. GiveLocalNRV has long been a crucial tool for area nonprofits, but it has been essential to many during the COVID-19 pandemic when in-person fundraisers were canceled or moved online. With the online infrastructure already in place, we were excited that so many organizations utilized GiveLocalNRV throughout 2020, and into 2021, and are now gearing up to what should be the biggest giving day yet.
Organizations can earn additional grant money from the CFNRV in addition to donations from community members during the Giving Day. The CFNRV will be giving out $15,000 in grants to organizations that raise the most money, have the greatest number of unique donors, during designated power hours, show creativity through videos, and more. $15,000 is the most amount of grants that have been given away during a CFNRV giving day, to date! Also, donors don’t have to wait until June 23 to support their favorites organizations. Any donation received through GiveLocalNRV between June 1 and June 23 will count towards the organization’s giving day total. Donate online today to support your favorite organizations at givelocalnrv.org.
Nonprofit Organizations Located in and/or Serving Pulaski County
Beans and Rice
Brain Injury Services of SWVA
Calfee Community and Cultural Center
Children’s Trust
Community Foundation of the New River Valley – Fund for the NRV
Feeding America Southwest Virgina
Free Clinic of Pulaski County
Friends of Claytor Lake
Friends of Peak Creek
Habitat for Humanity of the NRV
Inmate Family Assistance of the NRV
Intellectual Disabilities Agency
Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley
New River Community Action
New River Historical/Wilderness Road Regional
New River Valley Agency on Aging
New River Valley Disability Resource Center
NRV CARES
Pulaski Community Youth Center
TG Howard Community Center
Vittles for Vets
Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley
Wonder Universe, A Children’s Museum
Young Men’s Christian Assn Hensel Eckman
