Gerald ‘Jerry’ Dean Taylor

Gerald “Jerry” Dean Taylor, 80, of Pulaski died early Monday morning, June 21, 2021 at his home. He was born in Grayson Co., VA on March 21, 1941 and was the son of the late James Lee Taylor and Beulah Phelps Taylor. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Emily JoAnn Taylor and by a brother, Larry Wayne Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a retired employee with Pike Electric.

Surviving are wife Zenith Taylor, children Lisa and Tim Edwards, Sharon and Charles Thomas, step-children Lisa Perdue, Randy Sexton, Brian and Leslie Sexton, Regina and Ross Clark, grandchildren Jamie Taylor, Amber Shepherd (Greg), Courtney Thomas, great-grandchild Levi Corn, step-grandchildren David Sexton, Kristin and Daniel Caldwell, Mason Clark, Ryan “Bubba” Clark, brother Bobby and Billie Ruth Taylor, sisters Linda Taylor, Patty and Mike Martin, Bonnie and Blaine Wright, mother of his daughters (Lisa and Sharon) Betty Holder.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 24, at 2 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Craig Strain officiating and Linda Strain as the musician. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at 3 p.m. from the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, with the Grayson County VFW Post # 7726 conducting the military graveside rites.

The family would like to especially thank Medi Home Health Hospice for all of the love and care during their time of need for them and Jerry.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on June 21, 2021.

Comments

comments