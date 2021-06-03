Gary Lee Doss, Jr.

Gary Lee Doss, Jr., 33, of Draper, Virginia, and formerly of Delmar, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. He was born September 8, 1987 in Salisbury, a son of Melissa A. (Dorrell) Knox of Salisbury and Gary Lee Doss, Sr. of Virginia. Gary worked in construction most of his life and worked for various companies. He loved riding dirt bikes, cooking (he could turn anything into a meal), fishing and sitting around a bonfire with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by children, Kailie Doss, Kendra Krumm, Jocelyn Doss and Lelan Doss; a sister, Kristina Scott; Dawn Krumm, the keeper of his heart and the mother of Kailie and Kendra; aunts, Margaret Edwards, Christa Cerillo, who cares for Jocelyn and Lelan and Tracie Dorrell of Laurel; a grandmother, Judy Willing of Delmar; and a grandfather, Robert Dorrell of Delmar.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Trap Pond State Park in Laurel.

A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Trap Pond State Park in Laurel.

