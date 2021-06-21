Garden with pollinators in mind

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Most people enjoy munching on slices or watermelon or juicy strawberries during the summer, but few take the time to think about the part pollinators play in making the tasty fruits available.

Without pollinators, which include bees, butterflies and certain birds, even the morning cup of coffee wouldn’t be possible. To highlight their importance to food and fiber production, the U.S. Senate designated this week, June 21-27, as National Pollinator Week.

Pollinator populations are in decline as building and road construction spreads into their native habitats, native plants are replaced with cultivars, and chemicals are used to create perfectly manicured landscapes.

According to Pollinator Partnership, a nonprofit organization aimed at protecting pollinators, 75% of flowering plants need help with pollination. Yet the monarch butterfly population has declined by 90% in the past 20 years and 25% of bumblebee species are considered to be in “serious decline.”

Virginia Farm Bureau defines pollinators as including ants, birds, bats, beetles, butterflies, wasps and small mammals.

Cathy Hanks, president of Friends of Peak Creek (FOPC) in Pulaski, put’s it simply, “If we kill off all of the pollinators, we’ll all starve.”

That’s why FOPC and Wythe County herb farmer Ellen Reynolds are doing their part to help support pollinators.

Over the past three years, FOPC has been developing two pollinator gardens: one in Heritage Park on Dora Highway and one on Route 99 more specifically targeted at increasing the monarch butterfly population.

Reynolds has not only been growing pollinator-friendly plants and herbs for the past 11 years, but also is raising and then releasing monarch and several other species of butterflies in her large “Flying Flowers Butterfly House” at Beagle Ridge Herb Farm.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 21, 2021.

Comments

comments