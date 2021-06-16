Former officer convicted of malfeasance

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — A retired Radford City police officer pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor malfeasance in public office in relation to financial discrepancies discovered within the department.

According to department spokeswoman Jenni Wilder, Robert Andrew Wilburn, 52, of Ripplemead, made $2,418 restitution to the town upon his conviction. Radford Circuit Court records indicate Wilburn, who retired in late 2019, also was fined $500.

Court records show the offense date to be March 8, 2017. According to a city press release, the department discovered in September 2020 there was a discrepancy in funds stored in the department’s custody as criminal evidence.

“Upon discovery, Radford Police Chief Jeff Dodson immediately initiated a full inventory of the evidence room, review of all associated records, and an internal investigation,” states the press release from Wilder. She says more “questionable” transactions were discovered related to cases between 2017 and 2019.

When the internal investigation linked the discrepancies with a former employee, the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Salem was asked to investigate the matter independently.

Results of the state police investigation were turned over to a special prosecutor appointed to oversee the matter. According to court records, Wilburn was charged June 9 — two days before he pleaded guilty.

“Radford City Police Department, as a long accredited agency, has zero tolerance of any malfeasance of office, especially when committed by a former employee,” said Chief Dodson. “Situations like this can endanger public trust, but I want to assure our residents that this was an isolated incident and it was the very policies in place that helped us to effectively identify and fully address the evidential discrepancies.”

He said the department “is committed to providing the highest level of public safety and service to our city.”

Written by: Editor on June 16, 2021.

Comments

comments