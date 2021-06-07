FOPC awards first Houk scholarship

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Shelley Whitaker, a Pulaski County High School senior headed to Virginia Tech in the fall, is the first recipient of the Vickie Houk Memorial Scholarship.

Friends of Peak Creek (FOPC) created the scholarship to honor the Rev. Vickie Houk, a founding member and first president of the organization. Houk died Aug. 25, 2017 at the age of 69.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to a PCHS student, and Virginia resident, planning to pursue a certification or degree in an environmental or conservation related field from a two- or four-year college or technical school.

Whitaker is pursuing studies in wildlife conservation and the environment at Virginia Tech.

Scholarship applicants must be graduating seniors. Preference will be given to students demonstrating leadership abilities through service to their community, with plans to continue contributing to the community upon completion of their studies.

Applicants must demonstrate a financial need for assistance and must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5. Preference will be given to students with demonstrated civic involvement.

