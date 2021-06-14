Fatal wreck brings manslaughter charge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pearisburg man involved in a fatal crash in Dublin last month was arrested Wednesday evening for involuntary manslaughter.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Levi Austin Clark, 24, also is charged with driving impaired with a blood alcohol level of over .20% and reckless driving, according to New River Valley Regional Jail records. The legal limit for alcohol consumption while driving is .08%.

Clark is accused of killing 43-year-old Craig Everett Blair of Wytheville in a 5 a.m. collision on Alexander Road in the vicinity of Randolph Park. Police said Clark’s 2008 Mazda crossed the centerline, hitting Blair’s 2006 Chevrolet sedan head-on.

At the time of the wreck authorities said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

According to Pulaski County General District Court records, Clark’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 4.

Clark is being held without bond.

Written by: Editor on June 14, 2021.

Comments

comments