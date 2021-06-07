FAC continues Second Saturday Art Cafe

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley invites those who have artistic inclinations to join them for their monthly Second Saturday Art Cafe.

For the younger set, the FAC provides free art kits for the “Nature Suncatcher” project. Nature Suncatcher invites children to find items in nature, such as flowers and leaves, that can be “sandwiched” between clear film to create a beautiful suncatcher.

These kits can be picked up at the Fine Arts Center between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, June 12. First time recipients are asked to register for your child’s kit on their website, www.facnrv.org/second-saturday-art-cafe-registration or by calling (540) 980-7363.

The adult class, which runs between 2 and 4 p.m. that same Saturday, June 12, will be led by Toni Bowman and will focus on landscape watercolor painting. Methods of watercolor blending will be covered, as will basic background and sky wash techniques.

This painting class cost $20 with a 15% discount for Fine Arts Center Members. A list of supplies needed for the class can be found at the FAC website, www.facnrv.org/workshop-20210413.

It’s best to register for this painting workshop by June 10. The workshop will be held at the Fine Arts Center at 21 W. Main Street in Pulaski. For more information call the FAC at (540) 980-7363 or email infor@facnrv.org.

