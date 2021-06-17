Ethelene ‘Enie’ Taylor Jackson

Ethelene “Enie” Taylor Jackson, 89, of Westminster, MD passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Mount Airy, MD. Ethelene was born in Hiwassee, VA on March 31, 1932 to the late Otha Lee Taylor and Myrtle Emeline Taylor. She leaves behind two sons, Charles “Jeff” Jeffrey Jackson of Arlington, VA, and Gary Wayne Jackson and his wife Sarah Ann Jackson of Westminster, MD, along with their two children, Shannon Kerra Jackson Ellam and Scott Wesley Jackson. She also leaves behind her younger brother, Thomas “Tommy” Wesley Taylor. She is predeceased by her older brother David Lee Taylor. She joins in eternal peace her husband Charles Winton Jackson of Draper, VA, who passed away March 1, 2007. They will rest as they were meant to be, together.

Ethelene graduated from Draper High School in 1949 and married her high school sweetheart Charles the following year. They attended and organized many high school reunions over the following decades. The two celebrated the birth of their first son in 1954, after Charles returned from service in Germany during the Korean War. She and Charles moved their family from the country to Washington D.C., and in 1958 celebrated the birth of their second son. Ethelene always dreamed of working with children and she earned her LPN in 1974. She retired after many years working for the Virginia Department of Health.

Ethelene was a hardworking mother, devoted grandmother, and cherished friend to many. As a grandmother, Grandma Enie delighted in afternoons on the porch with her grandchildren, snacking on her famous homemade biscuits. ‘Til the end of her days she enjoyed a new crochet project every week, long talks on the phone with dear friends, and her favorite tv shows, Wheel and Jeopardy.

A private memorial for family will be held at a future date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, one of the many causes close to Ethelene’s heart.

Written by: Editor on June 17, 2021.

